Part of Iran’s assets in foreign countries may be released: central banker

TEHRAN – Central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati announced on Wednesday that part of the Iranian assets that had been illegally frozen in foreign banks because the U.S. sanctions may be gradually unblocked.

“Through the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Ministry Affairs and the central bank there is possibility of the release of the Iranian assets,” Hemmati told a televised program.

He said, “These assets are in certain countries and banks that had (business) dealings with us and had been illegally frozen by the U.S.”

The central banker said these resources will be used for import of medicine, medical equipment and basic commodities.

Iran is in extreme need of foreign currency to counter the deadly coronavirus.

Iran is hit worst by the pandemic coronavirus in the Middle East. As of Wednesday, 2,077 people have lost their lives and 27,017 diagnosed with the disease.

The announcement by Hemmati comes as global calls are rising for lifting the U.S. illegal sanctions on Iran.

