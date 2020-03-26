Iran backs UN chief’s proposal for nationwide ceasefire in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday backing a proposal by the UN secretary general for a complete ceasefire in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shares the good view with His Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, for announcing ceasefire in all wars in the world and focusing on the campaign against coronavirus, which is ruthlessly targeting all people regardless of their race, gender, age, religion,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It added since Iran has been hosting millions of Afghans over the last 40 years it is more aware of the current situation in neighboring Afghanistan and “wants all armed groups in the country make a brave decision to accept nationwide ceasefire to create a secure environment for fight against coronavirus and thereby open a new chapter in the history of Afghanistan.”

The Foreign Ministry also said Tehran wants the UN chief, through his goodwill, put forward a “special initiative” for “solid intra-Afghan talks” to end the decades-long conflict in the country.

The statement added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to participate in political plans under the initiative of the United Nations Organization after implementation of nationwide ceasefire to resolve problems in Afghanistan.”

