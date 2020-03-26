Iran urges Washington not to politicize ex-FBI agent case

TEHRAN - After Washington claimed on Wednesday that a former FBI agent has died in detention in Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned Washington against politicizing his possible death.

“If his death has become certain for the U.S. it can announce this matter without a political exploitation and misuse of the emotions of the Levinson family,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

The U.S. has, for long, been alleging that Levinson disappeared on the southern Iranian Kish Island in 2007. Tehran has categorically denied any involvement in his disappearance.

On Wednesday, Levinson’s family cited the U.S. government as claiming he had died in Iranian custody.

Mousavi said Iran has done its utmost over the recent years to find any evidence tracing to Levinson’s exact fate.

“Based on credible evidence, the aforementioned person left the Iranian soil for an unspecified destination years ago,” Press TV quoted Mousavi as saying.

He also reminded that the U.S. itself had confirmed his departure back then.

On January 19, 2016, after years of pointing the finger to Iran for his fate, the White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest announced for the first time that “we have reason to believe that he no longer is in Iran.” Back then, Earnest said he rested assured that Iran would search for Levinson.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi emphasized that Tehran’s investigation has not yielded any leads pointing to Levinson still being alive, and condoled with his family over his likely demise.

