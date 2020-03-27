Iran produces new generation of centrifuges

TEHRAN - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has designed and produced a new generation of centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant which will be unveiled in the near future, the Mehr news agency reported on Friday.

The AEOI said experts at the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Complex have been working hard to produce the new generation of centrifuges in line with Iran’s need to nuclear technology for civilian uses.

The AEOI said these machines mark a breakthrough in advancing Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

The new generation of centrifuges will most likely be displayed on Farvardin 20 (April 8), the date marking the National Nuclear Technology Day.

PA/PA