Iranian artists rush to amuse people during home quarantine   

TEHRAN – Hundreds of Iranian artists have launched the nationwide #Moshahonar movement to entertain people who have chosen to stay at home voluntarily to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement published on Saturday, the artists, including thespians, cineastes, painters, cartoonists and writers, have said that they will produce artworks to showcase on social networks for at least the upcoming 100 days in order to make the stay at home almost tolerable.

“Artists from all fields and across Iran will be with you in your homes to bring the monster of fear, threat, sorrow and misery to its knees,” reads the statement, which has been signed by veteran artists such as Ali Nasirian, Gholamhossein Amirkhani, Hassan Nahid, Parviz Parastui, Nader Mashayekhi and Hushang Kamkar.

Iran has canceled all theatrical and musical performances and shut down movie theaters shortly after some cases of coronavirus were detected in Qom in mid-February. The country also postponed the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair and the 38th Fajr International Film Festival as a result.

Over the past month, Iranian artists individually and in groups have shared their productions online to encourage people and medical staff in the hospitals in the fight against the blight.

Numerous singers such as Reza Yazdani, Ruzbeh Bemani and Hamid Hami and numerous bands like Rastak and Gil-o-Amard have organized online concerts over the past month to entertain people during the home quarantine.

Photo: “The Little Prince and Coronavirus” by Iranian cartoonist Saman Torabi.

