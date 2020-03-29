95 Iranian schools operating in 43 countries

TEHRAN- Iran has established 95 schools in 43 countries around the world, said an official with the ministry of education.

The schools are run under the supervision of seven offices in the United Arab Emirates; Kuwait; Qatar and Bahrain; Syria and Lebanon and Jordan; Turkey; the Indian subcontinent; and Europe, ISNA quoted Gholmreza Karimi as saying on Sunday.

Currently, 14,027 Iranian students are studying at the overseas schools, he added.

Meanwhile, 14 schools for foreign nationals, 11 schools special for Afghan nationals, 4 international schools, 11 non- government schools, and 9 schools affiliated with embassies are operating in the country, he concluded.

MG