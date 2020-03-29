Century-old Iranian man recovers from coronavirus

TEHRAN - A 101-year-old man in Iran's northern Golestan province was released from the hospital Saturday after recovering from the coronavirus.

Having chronic respiratory problems, he referred to the hospital 20 days ago and was tested positive for the coronavirus, IRNA reported.

He was released to his family after making a recovery.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ian has reached 38,309, of whom 2,640 have died and 12,391 recovered

