Agriculture sector grows 7.4% in a year

TEHRAN- Agriculture sector experienced a growth of 7.4 percent in Iran in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), deputy agriculture minister for resources management and development announced.

Mohammadreza Talaei said the country could achieve such growth despite the sanctions and difficulties related to them, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Agricultural growth was the result of positive measures and expertise conducted in all areas of this sector in the previous year, the official highlighted and said that the list of agricultural projects to be inaugurated in the current year will be soon released.

