Finance Ministry outlines plans to materialize ‘Surge in Production’

TEHRAN- Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry has outlined a roadmap to materialize the motto of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) which is “surge in Production”, the deputy finance and economy minister stated.

Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, the deputy minister for economi affairs, said based on the roadmap and its defined plans, state banks, Central Insurance of Iran, and all other affiliated organizations of the

ministry are tasked with facilitating the condition and allocating required funds and loans to the production units that plan to boost their production, IRIB reported.

