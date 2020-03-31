Iranians not to celebrate Nature Day amid coronavirus threat

TEHRAN- People in Iran will not go outdoors tomorrow to celebrate the national traditional festival of Nature Day, called Sizdah Bedar, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sizdah Bedar is observed on the thirteenth day of the Iranian calendar month of Farvardin usually falling on April 1 or 2 and the last day of the Noruz holidays.

People usually spend the day out in the parks, riversides, forests, etc. by making lunch in small or big groups, however many, inconsiderate of the environment, leave litter after their picnic and cause great damages to the environment.

But this year the coronavirus outbreak requires people to stay home. All parks and recreational places will be closed and the law enforcement force will deal with violators.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

MG