Tehran says votes against Iranian banks in Bahrain lack legal validity

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Bahraini government’s votes against al Mustaqbal Bank, its directors and several Iranian banks lack legal validity, noting that Iran will not “compromise” on defending the interests of its nationals.

“The votes have been issued based on an artificial dossier and forged allegations… and lack any legal validity” and the Bahrain government is responsible for repercussions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stated.

Mousavi added, “It is quite evident that Iran will not compromise on defending the interests and rights of its nationals.”

Mousavi said al Mustaqbal Bank was established in partnership between Iran’s Bank Melli and Bank Saderat and Bahrain’s Ahli Bank with equal shares in 2004 with a proposal and license by the Manama government, and the central bank of that country has been constantly monitoring the activities of the bank through its representatives.

He added the illegal and political move of the Bahraini government in seizing al Mustaqbal Bank and putting it under the leadership of Bahrain’s central bank on April 30, 2015 led the Iranian shareholders to follow the issue through international courts.

And in such a situation issuing such a verdict by that country’s judicial system is “incomprehensible” and only shows that the court has only been obeying the decisions of the political and security bodies, he pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said such a decision at such a time is an open misuse of the situation in which the public opinion is focused on the coronavirus pandemic and also in tandem with the United States’ “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.

