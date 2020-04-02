AS Roma praises devoted Iranian couple doctors in fight against Covid-19

TEHRAN- Italy's football club, AS Roma, in its official Twitter account has praised an Iranian doctor and her husband for their commitment in fight against the coronavirus.

"Khojasteh Samadi & her husband Khashayar Abbasi are doctors in the Iranian city of Bahar. Throughout Nowruz - Persian New Year - the couple have spent the entire holidays taking care of Covid-19 patients & haven't been able to see their families for nearly two months. Respect," the tweet reads.

MG