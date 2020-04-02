Military chief: If U.S. makes slightest move against Iran it will face the ‘most fierce response’

TEHRAN – Iran’s armed forces chief of staff said on Thursday that Iran has no intention to attack U.S. forces in the region but warned if the Americans have an “ill will against our country’s security” or make the slightest move against Iran “they will face our most fierce reactions”.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the warning in response to the U.S. moves in the region.

In recent days U.S. forces have been increasing their military moves in Iraq and the Persian Gulf region, launched an extensive media and psychological operations and have “intentions” against Iraqi resistance forces, including Popular Mobilization Units, the top general told reporters.

He added Iran is “closely monitoring the activities and moves of Americans” in the region and the Iranian armed forces are fully guarding “land, marine and aerial borders”.

The major general went on to say that the moves that have been taking place in recent weeks against American military bases in Iraq are a “normal reaction by the Iraqi people and resistance forces against U.S. ‘satanic measures’ in assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraqi resistance forces, and has no nothing to do with us”.

He said the fact that the U.S. is attributing these moves to Iran is a psychological projection.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that Iran was plotting a “sneak attack” on U.S. troops or facilities in Iraq.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” Trump wrote.

The Iranian military chief said, “Americans are well aware that the people of the region and the dear people of Iraq are opposed to their military presence in these countries and it is their normal reaction.”