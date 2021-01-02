Iran can turn U.S. aircraft carrier into submarine in few hours: military advisor

TEHRAN – A senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has underlined the vulnerability of the U.S. military assets in the region, saying Iran is able to easily sink a U.S. aircraft carrier in a few hours.

The advisor, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said the U.S. military forces in the region are currently on the defensive and they know how vulnerable they are, ISNA reported.

Speaking in an interview with Iran’s state TV, General Safavi addressed the current military situation in the Persian Gulf region and the tensions between Iran and the U.S. ahead of the first anniversary of the last year’s assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“My assessment is that they (U.S.) are getting passive due to their weakness. They are concerned that we would carry out operations on the martyrdom anniversary of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi [al-Muhandis] as well as the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. My assessment is that they are on the defensive. Of course, we must not underestimate the enemy. Our forces are strong and fully prepared to defend our interests. The Americans know that their forces in the region are very vulnerable. Iran is able to turn U.S. aircraft carriers into submarines in a few hours,” General Safavi asserted.

He expressed hope that nothing would happen while Donald Trump is still in office.

“American military officials are more acquainted with their weak spots than politicians. Anyway, I hope nothing would happen until the vicious administration of Trump is gone. As our Leader and commanders know, the revenge for Hajj Qassem is still on the agenda,” he continued.

‘Israeli agent-provocateurs’

In recent days, tensions have mounted between Iran and the U.S. ahead of the assassination anniversary of General Soleimani, with the U.S. claiming that Iran could be planning an attack on U.S. targets in Iraq.

On Friday, an unknown U.S. official told NBC News that the U.S. has seen increasing indications that Iran could be planning an attack against American forces or interests in the West Asia region.

On the other hand, Iran has warned of an Israeli-orchestrated attack on U.S. forces in Iraq with the purpose of dragging the outgoing Trump administration into a quagmire.

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war. Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.

The chief Iranian diplomat repeated his warning on Saturday, saying that “Israeli agent-provocateurs” are planning attacks against American troops in Iraq to escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

He also warned Trump against any “fireworks” against Iran.

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs,” the Iranian foreign minister cautioned.

SM/PA