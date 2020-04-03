Italian writer Paolo Giordano’s “How Contagion Works” published in Persian

TEHRAN – An e-book version of Italian physicist and novelist Paolo Giordano’s latest book “How Contagion Works: Science, Awareness and Community in Times of Global Crises” has recently been published in Persian.

The book is currently available on Taaghche and Fidibo, two major Iranian institutes that create digital content services.

Translated by Mahya Bayat, the book has been released by Borj Publications that has acquired the copyright to the book from the Giulio Einaudi Editore, a Turin-based Italian publisher.

“How Contagion Works” reflects on the crises in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Writing from Italy in lockdown, Giordano explains how the disease spreads in our interconnected world and why it matters and how it impacts us.

Giordano is the author of the critically acclaimed “Like Family” and “The Human Body”, as well as the international bestsellers “The Solitude of Prime Numbers” and “Heaven and Earth”, which have been translated into several languages.

In a video released by some Iranian publishers, Giordano has asked Iranian people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also expressed his hope that he will take a trip to Iran after the fears of the coronavirus contagion abate.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Italian writer Paolo Giordano’s book “How Contagion Works”.

ABU/MMS

