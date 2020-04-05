Iranian narrator Bahareh Jahandoost recounts story from her life on intl. storytelling show

TEHRAN – Bahareh Jahandoost from Iran joined some world storytellers in the Bodies of Stories, a worldwide program, on Sunday to tell a true story from her life.

The Bodies of Stories has been organized by Canadian TV host and producer Brune Smith and was aired live on Zoom, a U.S-based remote conferencing service that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

Jahandoost is a storyteller, a TV host for children’s program, a theater director and a translator from Tehran.

She started her activities in naqqali, a dramatic style of storytelling dedicated to stories from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and other epic Persian stories, and has participated in several international events in different countries.

Among the storytellers participating in the program are Divya Lulla, who is originally from India but lives in Canada, David Rodriguez from San Francisco, Catta-Lyst from Toronto, Khun Khunaraksa from Sydney, Julie Soller from Los Angeles, and Will Clegg from New Jersey.

Photo: Bahareh Jahandoost is narrating a story in an undated photo.

RM/MMS

