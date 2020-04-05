Westerners’ behavior reveals their anti-human approach: Iran’s human rights body

TEHRAN – Iran’s High Council for Human Rights issued a statement on Sunday saying that the Westerners’ behavior during history reveals their anti-human approach.

“The Western governments have killing of millions of innocent people in their record. They have always made efforts to portray themselves as defenders of human rights through media and also introduce independent countries as violators of human rights,” the statement said.

The Westerners’ behavior shows their identity as “owners of wealth and power” which has no regard for human and human rights, it added.

Elsewhere, it is said in the statement that the coronavirus outbreak has revealed the anti-human image of the Western governments, especially the United States.

“It proved the capitalists who rule over the liberal systems place no value to even their own citizens’ rights,” it added.

Elsewhere in the statement, the human rights council said that Iran is ready to transfer its experiences in defending human rights and human dignity.

‘Washington responsible for health of Iranians in captivity’

The council also said that Washington is responsible for health of the Iranians held in U.S. prisons.

The statement urged the international bodies, especially the United Nations and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to prevent any threat against the Iranian inmates in the U.S.

