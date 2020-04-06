Three Italian coaches shortlisted to lead Iran

TEHRAN – Three Italian coaches have been shortlisted to lead Iran national volleyball team.

Trentino coach Angelo Lorenzetti, Volley Lube trainer Ferdinando De Giorgi and Allianz Powervolley Milano coach Roberto Piazza are three coaches who have been nominated to lead Team Melli.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) parted ways with Igor Kolakovic in late March following the cancelation of the 2020 Olympic Games due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 2020 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) had been also postponed because of coronavirus risk.

The Montenegrin coach was under contract with the Iranian federation until 2020 Tokyo but the Iranian federation opted to part company with him after the postponement of the Games.

“After the IOC decided to reschedule the Olympic Games, Mr. Davarzani (IRIVF president) decided to stop cooperation with Kolakovic,” Iran volleyball team director Amir Khoshkhabar said.

“Iran are determined to make a splash at the Games, so the Iranian federation would prefer a foreign coach, however, an Iranian coach could be chosen,” he added.

Team Melli will meet Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A at the Olympic Games.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.

Kolakovic had replaced Raul Lozano as Team Melli coach in February 2017.