Igor Kolakovic breaks silence on leaving Iran

TEHRAN – Igor Kolakovic has broken silence over leaving Iran national volleyball team.

In an interview with danas.rs, the 54-year-old coach said he would love to lead Iran at the Tokyo Olympic Games, however the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) decided to part company with him.

“I am still head coach of Iran national team because my current expires in September. But things are different. Iran volleyball federation parted company with me after the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed due to Covid-19,” he said.

“Iran parted ways with me because of the economic situation. Although I and my staff fulfilled a main goal booking a place at the Tokyo. We also achieved other notable successes in three years,” Kolakovic stated.

“They asked me not to talk with media. I felt hurt because I really wanted to have a nice Olympic with Iran. I will definitely return to Europe and continue my work in a club but I do not know where I will work,” the Montenegrin said.

“There were prejudices about Iran’s lifestyle and culture but on the contrary, Iran is a really beautiful country with wonderful people,” Kolakovic said.