Tehran center offers free access to UN documents on Iran-Iraq war

TEHRAN – The Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense based in Tehran announced on Monday that it has recently given free access to a collection of UN documents on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The PDF copies of the documents translated into Persian by Mohammad-Ali Khorrami can be downloaded on http://www.defamoghaddas.ir/portal/news/303/, the center announced.

“Iran-Iraq War in U.N Documents” includes 1600 documents about how the war broke out and how it ended, as well as some documents about some post-war events.

Letters of the UN secretaries-general written to the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq, as well as the statements and resolutions issued by the UN Security Council are also included.

Photo: Front cover of the first copy of “Iran-Iraq war in U.N Documents”.

RM/MMS