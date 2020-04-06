Hemmati appointed new head of IRCS

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Karim Hemmati as the new head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society for four years.

Hemmati replaced Ali-Asghar Peyvandi, who resigned in December 2019.

Rouhani called on Hemmati to attract the participation of people and NGOs more than the past to interact with the International Committee of the Red Cross and related institutions to provide timely humanitarian services to those in need and victims of natural disasters, highlighting that take action to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

Hemmati has also worked as the deputy health minister for legal and parliamentary affairs.

FB/MG

