60,000 IRCS forces to stay on duty during Noruz holidays

TEHRAN – Some 60,000 forces of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will stay on duty to deal with any probable natural disasters during New Year holiday (known as Noruz, starting on March 20 this year).

“The most important responsibility of us in this area is to produce educational content as well as coronavirus screening of people, and so far about 12 million people have been screened,” Mehr quoted IRCS caretaker Karim Hemmati as saying on Monday.

The control of city entrances and exits has also been assigned to the IRCS in collaboration with the University of Medical Sciences, he noted.

“We are fully prepared for any natural disasters during Noruz, and there are currently over 60,000 members of the Red Crescent Society’s Youth and Volunteer Organization are ready,” he concluded.

FB/MG

