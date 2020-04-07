Six Iranian shorts to compete in Spanish fest 

TEHRAN – A lineup of six Iranian films will be competing in the second edition of the Cachinus de Cine International Short Film Festival for Children and Youth taking place at the beginning of May in Cilleros, Spain.

The short films “Confused” and “Miracle” by Saman Kafi will be competing in the Junior Category.

Also included in the Junior Category is the short film “Half Past Four”.

In the Animation Category, there are two Iranian animations “Green & Blue” and “I Am Tree”.

“The Small World” is an entry to the Documentary Category.

More than 500 short films from 50 different countries will be competing at the festival this year.

Photo: A logo for FICIJ Cachinus De Cilleros Cinema.

