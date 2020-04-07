Surging production requires all-out support: energy minister

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian outlined his ministry’s plans to materialize the motto of this Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Addressing a video conference with the senior directors in water and electricity sectors, the minister said that surge in production requires all-out support of everybody and emphasized cooperation of all subsidiaries of the ministry to meet this goal, the portal of Energy Ministry (Paven) published.

As previously announced, Energy Ministry plans to inaugurate 15 major projects in water and electricity sectors during spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of the Iranian calendar year.

The mentioned projects will be put into operation in 15 provinces.

Energy Ministry launched a scheme named A-B-Iran [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian] during the second half of the past Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2019-March 19, 2020), based on which the ministry inaugurated some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

As reported, 227 projects were put into operation in the country under this scheme, many of which were completing semi-finished projects and are considered some new movement in this regard.

Last month, when speaking on the occasion of finishing the A-B-Iran program, Ardakanian said during this program 227 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion) have gone operational in the country.

The minister said that during the 20 weeks of the mentioned program he made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating energy projects.

He also announced that three power plants and 40 new projects worth 60 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) will be inaugurated during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

MA/MA