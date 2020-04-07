‘Unilateralism virus’ infects collective actions, Iran says

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity if the global fight on COVID-19 lead to global solidarity and collaboration.

Mousavi made the comments on World Health Day.

Iranian Foreign Ministry says the corona crisis can provide opportunity if it leads to international collaboration.

“#WorldHealthDay is a timely day for rethinking abt post-corona world. #CoronaCrisis is an opportunity, if the global fighting on #COVID19 will lead to global solidarity & collaboration. @WHO does its coordination task well, though ‘unilateralism virus’ infects collective actions,” he tweeted.

Confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe now number at 1,347,803, and a total of 74,807 people have lost their lives as a result of complications caused by the virus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 277,400 people have recovered, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 62,589, of whom 3,872 have died and 27,039 recovered.

NA/PA