U.S. senator: Innocent Iranians dying because of ‘our sanctions’ 

TEHRAN - Chris Murphy, U.S. senator from Connecticut, has said Iranians are dying of coronavirus partly because of U.S. sanctions.

“Innocent civilians are dying there in part because our sanctions are limiting humanitarian aid during coronavirus,” Murphy wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The senator said it is necessary that the Trump administration to ease sanctions against Iran amide the coronavirus crisis.

“We need to ease them to ensure that aid gets through,” he suggested.

PA/PA