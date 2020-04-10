Gas production, distribution stable in country: NIGC managing director

TEHRAN- The managing director of the National Iranian Gas company (NIGC) announced that gas production, transfer and distribution is stable in the country despite coronavirus outbreak, Shana reported.

Making the remarks during a meeting of Health Headquarters of NIGC held at the place of the company, Hasan Montazer Torbati underscored that despite the severe working condition that the virus has created, gas industry’s personnel are working hard to continue this stability.

He expressed hope that through proper management the company could pass this condition successfully.

The official has also said that the country managed to have a stable gas production status despite the sanctions on its energy sector.

While elaborating on the company’s performance during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Montazer Torbati said, “Sanctions could not impede our gas production and we had a good condition in gas supply in the past year.”

NIGC managing director further noted that the company will make every endeavor in line with stable gas supply in the current year as well.

MA/MA