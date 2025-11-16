China footwear hub Jinjiang explores joint production with Tehran

TEHRAN – A trade delegation from Jinjiang, China – the country’s largest footwear manufacturing hub – visited the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) for direct meetings with the board members of Iran’s Footwear Industry Association, exploring opportunities for joint collaboration.

The two sides agreed on plans for joint shoe production, exports to third-country markets, and technology and know-how transfer.

The joint meeting, hosted by TCCIMA, brought together the board members of the Footwear Industry Association and producers of footwear, machinery and raw materials from Jinjiang. Discussions focused on potential cooperation in manufacturing, exports and technology exchange.

The session concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding economic ties between Tehran and Jinjiang.

At the start of the meeting, Hessameddin Hallaj, TCCIMA’s deputy for international affairs and economic development, said the chamber is prioritizing broadening engagement with China and strengthening links with its various provinces.

He noted that in recent weeks an 18-member Iranian food industry delegation visited the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where TCCIMA provided a dedicated pavilion to showcase Iran’s export capacities and expand cooperation with China and third-country markets.

He said TCCIMA’s key goals include boosting bilateral exports, expanding joint cooperation in international markets, and promoting technology and knowledge transfer, adding that with strong political relations between the two countries, efforts are underway to deepen economic ties as well.

EF/MA