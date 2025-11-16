 Language education: A strong bridge between Iran and China

In a world where geographical borders are increasingly fading, what distinguishes nations from one another is the culture of dialogue and mutual understanding. Dialogue between civilizations is not merely a slogan; it is a necessity for sustaining peace, development, and global cooperation.

The civilizations of Iran and China are both heirs to the ancient civilizations of the East, each with thousands of years of history, emphasizing ethics, family, collective wisdom, and a passion for knowledge. Through the historic Silk Road, these two civilizations exchanged not only goods but also ideas and meaning—from tea and silk to words that entered Persian culture through trade routes.

Therefore, today’s interaction between Iran and China is, in fact, a continuation of a long-standing path rooted in the two nations’ commitment to knowledge and communication. In the journey of intercultural dialogue, language is the primary tool of connection. No cultural continuity is possible without language.

The Chinese language is not only ancient and complex, but also embodies a distinct system of thought different from Indo-European languages—a language of imagery, meaning, and harmony. Today, as China emerges as one of the world’s major cultural and economic powers, learning the language means understanding one of the pillars of contemporary civilization. Learning Chinese is not merely learning characters and signs; it is an entry into a world of layered concepts and modes of thinking.

For Iranian youth, learning Chinese provides a unique opportunity to become familiar with Eastern philosophy, Chinese social structures, and the values of diligence and planning inherent to its people. This, in itself, is a form of cultivating cultural and international talent that is highly valuable in today’s global context.

In today’s world, language is no longer merely a tool for daily communication; it is a key conduit for public diplomacy and soft power. A nation whose language is more widely understood gains greater avenues for cultural, economic, and political influence. This importance is magnified when the language in question is Chinese—the language of the world’s second-largest and rapidly emerging economy.

Accordingly, teaching Chinese in schools is not an extracurricular activity but a strategic investment in the next generation. This education enables our students to become not only consumers of Chinese goods and services in the future but also active and informed participants in high-level global discussions and decision-making. Educational diplomacy serves as a bridge that closes cultural gaps and deepens international understanding.

China’s economic role is no longer a prediction; it is a clear reality in today’s global equations. This prominent presence requires communication skills beyond merely memorizing characters. Teaching Chinese in our schools must be redefined to emphasize modern communication skills.

We must move beyond purely grammatical and lexical education toward practical and cultural competencies. Students should be able to handle basic business negotiations, understand cultural nuances in commerce, and use Chinese digital platforms, which constitute a significant part of the global digital economy. This requires shifting the focus from textbooks to scenario-based conversations and intercultural communication.

Dr. Mehdi Zolfaghari is President of the Iran Language Institute