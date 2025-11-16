Iran Food Expo 2025 focuses on technological imports, sustainable exports, production chain

TEHRAN- Iran Food Expo 2025, which will take place from December 3rd to 6th, is an opportunity to redefine the food industry chain in Iran, Rashid Azizpour, the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations, stated, emphasizing the simultaneous role of technological imports, sustainable exports, and the production chain in developing the competitiveness of the food industry.

He stated that the International Food Expo 2025, held from December 3rd to 6th, presents a unique opportunity to analyze and redefine the development path of Iran's food industry.

He also stressed that the future of this industry will only be secured when the three main pillars—namely, technological imports, sustainable exports, and an efficient production chain—operate in a coordinated manner based on long-term planning. He believes that neglecting any of these components reduces the competitive ability of domestic producers and hinders leveraging the capacities of regional and global markets.

Targeted imports are the first pillar, Azizpour noted, adding that imports should not merely address domestic consumption needs but should also serve as a tool for enhancing technology and quality. The entry of standard raw materials, modern machinery, and technological equipment into the country enables the production of goods with competitive quality and export potential. He believes that non-analytical import restrictions in the current situation not only reduce innovation but also hinder the development process of processing industries and weaken Iran's position in international markets. From Azizpour's perspective, smart imports are a link in the production chain without which rebuilding the country's industrial structure is impossible.

Regarding the exports pillar, Azizpour emphasized the importance of converting agricultural products and raw materials into goods that are competitive in regional and global markets. He views exports as the result of a long-term process and states that temporary or luck-based exports cannot solidify the food industry's position. To achieve sustainable exports, the final product must meet international standards and possess a competitive advantage derived from technology and quality. He adds that many countries have succeeded in gaining significant shares in foreign markets due to a strategic view of exports, not as a final stage but as part of the production cycle.

The third pillar, the production chain, according to Azizpour, is the backbone of creating added value in the food industry. He explained that coordination between agriculture, processing industries, and packaging is a necessary condition for delivering a final product capable of competing in global markets. Processing industries, in particular, play a key role in enhancing quality, standardization, and creating exportable products. He believes that selling raw materials is only part of the economic cycle, and real value is created when a product is transformed into a commodity with a commercial and export identity.

Azizpour further emphasized that the Food Expo 2025 provides an environment for interaction among producers, technologists, and supply chain managers. He believes this interaction can provide an integrated perspective of the real needs of the food industry and pave the way for precise policymaking in the fields of imports and exports. He says the coordination of these three pillars can transform Iran from a mere producer into an influential player in the region.

According to the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations, the future of Iran's food industry depends on today's decisions. Targeted imports, exports based on competitive advantage, and a coherent production chain can contribute to the sustainable development of the industry and turn Iran into a regional hub for food industries.

He concluded by noting that the Food Expo is not just an exhibition, but a stage for redefining the relationships between technology, production, and the global market, and success in it requires a comprehensive view and long-term planning.

MA