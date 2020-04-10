Persian language scholars ask U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran in coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN – 400 Iranologists and scholars on the Persian language from Iran and across the world have signed a statement issued by Iran’s Sadi Foundation asking the United States government to lift its sanctions against Iran during the days the world is fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the statement named “No to Sanctions”, the signatories have noted that the lifting of the sanctions will provide the opportunity for the arrival of medicine and relief aid to Iran during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the present time, people, doctors and medical staff are fighting against the world catastrophe. They defend the helpless people against the new virus on the one side, and on the other side they are dealing with the restrictions and the aftermath of the sanctions,” reads part of the statement published by the Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad.

“Breaking the walls of sanctions and the arrivals of the medicine and health equipment to fight against COVID-19 are the most necessary steps, which need to be taken,” it adds.

Bahador Baqeri, Ali-Asghar Sherdoost, Abbas Jahedjah, Ebrahim Fathollahi and Hamidreza Tavakkoli are among the Iranian scholars.

Italian journalist Roberto Capocelli, Tajik Iranologist Safar Abdullah, Russian scholar Evgeniya Nikitenko, and Pakistani expert Muhammad Saleem Mazhar are among the foreign signatories.

Others are coming from Syria, Iraq, India, Turkey, Tunisia, Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria and many other countries.

Photo: People attend a protest in Washington, DC on March 19, 2020 against U.S. sanctions on Iran, which is currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

