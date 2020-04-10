China, UNIDO to finance Covid-19 medical waste management project in Iran

TEHRAN – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in cooperation with the government of China will jointly finance a project for medical waste management in Iran during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The project will cost more than one million euros which will be totally provided by UNIDO and China, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, said, Khabaronline reported on Friday.

The project will also include the procurement and supply of advanced equipment, he noted.

MG