Iran, Turkey discuss cooperation in fighting coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Mustafa Sentop, the Turkish parliament speaker, held a phone conversation on Wednesday discussing cooperation and joint actions in containing the coronavirus.

Sentop also wished recovery for Larijani who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The public relations department of the Majlis issued a statement on April 2, announcing that Larijani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation on Tuesday in this regard. Zarif said Iran is ready to cooperate with Turkey in containing the outbreak the coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

Zarif also expressed sympathy with the Turkish people in their struggle with the deadly virus.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed on Thursday that cases of coronavirus increased by 4,056 in the last 24 hours, and 96 people have died, taking the death toll to 908.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,142, with 296 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 28,578, the highest number yet, Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey’s total confirmed cases stood at 42,282, he added.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has also reached 68,192, of whom 4,232 have died and 35,465 recovered.

1,972 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.

He added that 122 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

