Iran unveils system for managing state-owned enterprises

TEHRAN – Iran’s comprehensive system of state-owned enterprises was officially unveiled in a meeting attended by Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The meeting was also participated by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and senior directors of the ministry.

According to Jahangiri, the system is aimed to improve the performance of government-owned companies and in this regard it is of high importance.

All the government companies’ general data including basic information as well as financial records are going to be stored in this system for future assessments.

Jahangiri also put emphasis on the significance of transparency in the state-run companies and said any measure to this end is valuable.

EF/MA