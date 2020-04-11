Iran, other UNWTO members exchange views on campaign against coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iran and some 20 member states of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) have held a video conference discussing the best possible response to coronavirus pandemic to lessen damages on various travel businesses.

Representatives of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry on Wednesday attended the session, which was chaired by UNWTO Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Hae Guk (Harry) Hwang, ISNA reported.

Earlier last week, the UNWTO released a set of recommendations, calling for urgent and strong support to help the global tourism sector in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has crippled traveling and jeopardized related jobs all over the globe.

Formulated with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommendations call on innovators and entrepreneurs to put forward new solutions to help the tourism sector recover from COVID-19.

Commenting on recommendations, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has said they are aimed to safeguard tourism-related jobs and support the companies that are at risk.

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is also collaborating with World Health Organization (WHO) in launching “Healing Solutions for Tourism”, an innovation challenge to help the tourism sector recover from COVID-19, where millions of jobs are at risk as the pandemic hits hard. In the face of an unprecedented challenge, the UNWTO, with the support of the WHO, calls on innovators and entrepreneurs innovators to submit ideas that can be implemented immediately in destinations, businesses and public health efforts to help the tourism sector mitigate the impact of the pandemic and kickstart recovery efforts.

According to the nonprofit World Travel and Tourism Council, which represents the international tourism industry, travel and tourism contributed $8.8 trillion to the global economy in 2018 and was responsible for 10.4 percent of all economic activity. The council estimates that travel and tourism are responsible for 319 million jobs around the world.

ABU/MG