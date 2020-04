TEHRAN- Hasan Qalibaf was appointed as the new head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), IRNA reported.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand appointed Qalibaf to the post replacing Shapour Mohammadi who was the SEO head since July 26, 1996.

Qalibaf was previously the head of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the main stock market in Iran.

