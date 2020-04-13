Biodefense drill held in Tehran against coronavirus
April 13, 2020 - 11:14
A biological defense drill was held in Tehran on Sunday by government organizations and entities in line with fighting the coronavirus.
Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.
Leave a Comment