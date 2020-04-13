Iran’s intl. coronavirus cartoon contest receives 4200 submissions

TEHRAN – Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest has received 4200 submissions from cartoonists from 88 countries.

“Out of all the submissions, about 2000 cartoons were showcased for 28 days at irancartoon.ir, which has been visited by 1,340,000 people,” said Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office that launched the competition 40 days ago.

The cartoons are also on view on the website of the Institute of Contemporary Visual Arts.

Iran participated in the contest with 436 cartoonists standing on the top. Turkey came next with 82 artists, and then India with 75, Indonesia with 70, Brazil with 48, and Russia with 30.

The contest was organized by Iran’s Art Bureau in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

Photo: A cartoon by Syrian artist Wissam Asaad.

