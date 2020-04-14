Tehran ICH Center launches virtual photo exhibit

TEHRAN – Tehran Intangible Cultural Heritage Center has launched an online photo exhibition due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, acting director of the center Reza Sojudi announced on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

The exhibit displays photos on intangible cultural heritages in West and Central Asia by photographers from Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Interested individuals can refer to the official website of the center for further information.

In 2006, Iran joined the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and on April 28, 2010 the agreement regarding the establishment of Tehran ICH Center was signed by Iran and UNESCO. The Center was officially inaugurated in November 2012.

