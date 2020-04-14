Rouhani says U.S. imperialism is ‘more dangerous’ than coronavirus

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said late on Monday that the United States imperialism is a virus that is “more dangerous than the coronavirus” for the international community.

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The president said, “The excessive demands and bullying of the United States statesmen have always put pressure against the independent and freedom-seeking nations such as Iran and Venezuela.”



Rouhani added, “Iran and Venezuela have resisted the United States’ aggressive and old virus through solidarity and expansion of cooperation.”

Elsewhere, he pointed to Iran’s actions in fighting the coronavirus and success in producing diagnostic kits and medical equipment and said that Iran is ready to transfer its experiences to Venezuela.

For his part, Maduro said an international fight against the coronavirus is underway, noting that cooperation are required to contain the virus.

The Venezuelan leader also said that Iran and Venezuela have always been in a united front against the U.S. imperialism.

Maduro added that the U.S. has not succeeded in preventing the freedom-seeking countries to make advances.

NA/PA