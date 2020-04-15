Foreign media portrait of Iran is phony: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that foreign media outlets are presenting a “dark situation” of Iran which is “false and unrealistic”.

“We have problems caused by sanctions and the coronavirus, however the dark situation portrayed by foreign media to make people fearful is totally false and unrealistic,” he said during a cabinet meeting.

Despite all the problems, “we will have an acceptable and good situation,” the president remarked.

Rouhani also praised efforts made by health workers in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our medical team is very proud. We are proud. From the first day of this crisis, there has been no sick person who has gone to a hospital and faced a closed door,” he stated.

There has been no shortage of hospital bed since the outbreak of the coronavirus, he added.

Elsewhere, he said, “Today, the most important concern and issue is the people’s health and livelihood. We have to fight the (coronavirus) disease and unemployment at the same time.”

He said that it is important to fight the coronavirus and make efforts to improve the economic situation as well.

The president expressed hope that the situation would be “favorable” for the people.

NA/PA