Defense chief says Army strongly supports people

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that Army is strongly supports the people, reaffirming that the Army is prepared to counter any threat.

Hatami made the remarks ahead of Army Day, which falls on April 17.

“Today, Iran’s Army is one of the most prepared armies in the world. It has been practically proved and we have witnessed it during the past 41 years,” he said.

The brigadier general also said that the Army has always stood beside the people in times of crises.

In late March, the Army established a medical center with 2,000 beds at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground special to the coronavirus patients who are recovering from the deadly disease.The center was established in 24 hours.

Amir Nozar Nemati, the deputy commander of the Army ground forces, said in Shiraz on Wednesday that so far the Army has established 14 field hospitals in the country.

The Armed Forces, including the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, have also produced medical equipment including test kits used for diagnosing the coronavirus disease.

The volunteer Basij forces have also rushed to the help of the Health Ministry to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

NA/PA

