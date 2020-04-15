Iran to celebrate Sadi Day for Turkish audiences live on Instagram

TEHRAN – Iranian plans to celebrate Sadi Day for Turkish Persian literature aficionados with a live program entitled “Sadi and a Wise Life” on Instagram.

A speech by Iranian Persian literature professor Davud Esparham, who is a guest lecturer at Istanbul University, is part of the celebration.

The program has been organized in collaboration with the Iranian cultural attaché and the Istanbul branch of the Sadi Foundation, Iran’s institution that promotes the Persian language overseas.

Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi, one of the greatest figures of classical Persian literature, is annually commemorated on Sadi Day, which falls on April 20 this year. However, no celebration or meeting will be organized due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Sadi is famous worldwide for his Bustan (The Orchard) and Gulistan (The Rose Garden), which have been translated into many languages.

Photo: Mausoleum of Iranian poet Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi, Shiraz.

