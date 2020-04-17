25 tourism projects underway in Ardebil province

TEHRAN – A total of 25 tourism-related projects are currently underway in northwestern Ardebil province.

The projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (started March 21), provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

Last December, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated some 29 tourism projects including restored historical monuments, newly-built hotels, and water treatment complexes, as well as tourism infrastructure facilities, during his visit to Ardebil province.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

