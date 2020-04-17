Iran, China condemn U.S. illegal sanctions

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Iran and China have condemned the United States’ illegal sanctions.

In a tweet in Chinese language, Zarif pointed to his conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, saying Iran and China condemned the U.S. illegal sanctions.

“I am very happy that I talked with my old friend, Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, again. We exchanged views on issues of common interest, such as fighting the coronavirus pandemic, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and the peace process in Afghanistan. I thanked China for providing Iran with materials and sending medical experts. We condemned the continued illegal sanctions by the United States that seriously hindered Iran’s efforts to fight the coronavirus,” Zarif tweeted, according to IRNA.

Wang says China ready to enhance anti-epidemic cooperation with Iran

In the phone conversation with Zarif, the Chinese foreign minister said that China stands ready to enhance anti-epidemic cooperation with Iran.

As comprehensive strategic partners with mutual understanding and support, China and Iran have helped each other through thick and thin in the fight against COVID-19 and have jointly written a chapter of cooperation, Wang said, according to Xinhua.

Wang noted that under the leadership of the Iranian government, the Iranian people are united as one and the epidemic curve tends to be flattened, which shows that Iran's prevention and control measures have achieved positive results.

Wang says the development and growth of China and Iran, the two emerging market economies, is an inevitable trend of history. China stands ready to enhance anti-epidemic cooperation with Iran and will continue to provide as much assistance as its capacity allows the country, Wang said.

Bilateral cooperation will be deepened and the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership will grow deeper in the fight against the pandemic, Wang said, adding that the development and growth of China and Iran, the two emerging market economies, is an inevitable trend of history.

Wang said the virus is a common enemy for humankind, and that China, as the first country to report the epidemic, has been sharing information and carrying out cooperation with the international community in an open and transparent manner, and has made important contributions to the global fight against the pandemic.

For his part, Zarif said since the onset of the outbreak, China has selflessly helped Iran, for which the Iranian people are deeply grateful.

Under the current situation, certain countries unreasonably find fault with China’s anti-epidemic efforts, which is irresponsible and dangerous, Zarif said, adding that Iran strongly condemns such unilateral moves that put pressure on the World Health Organization.

Exchanging in-depth views on Afghanistan, the two sides agreed that the Afghan issue should be resolved by the Afghan people through dialogue and consultation.

Under the current situation, countries in the region, especially neighboring countries, should play a more active role in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, said the two sides, agreeing to continue to maintain communication and coordination in this regard.

