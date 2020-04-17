Book City to spend week with Sadi, Sepehri

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute in Tehran announced on Thursday its plan to pay tribute to the Persian poets Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi and Sohrab Sepehri during a weeklong program entitled “A Week with Sadi and Sepehri”.

The program, which will be organized online, is scheduled to commence on Monday, which is Sadi Day as well as the 40th anniversary of the passing of Sepehri, one of Iran’s icons of Persian blank verse.

The thoughts and poetry of Sadi and Sepehri will be discussed in articles, audio files and videos, which will be presented on the official websites of the Book City Institute and the Center for the Study of Sadi, a major contributor to the program.

In line with its programs held over the past few years, the Book City Institute had first scheduled a meeting to review Sadi’s works and Polish poet Adam Bernard Mickiewicz’s poetry, but the meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institute has previously organized meetings to compare Sadi’s poetry with poems by Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Yunus Emre, Victor Hugo and several other poets from around the world.

As one of the greatest figures of classical Persian literature, Sadi is famous worldwide for his Bustan (The Orchard) and Gulistan (The Rose Garden), which have been translated into many languages.

Born in 1928, Sepehri is second only to poet Nima Yushij, who is known for his pure style of blank verse. He came to prominence with the publication of his collection “The Water’s Footfall” in 1965.



His works have been translated into the English, French, Italian and Spanish languages. He died of leukemia in 1980.

Photo: A poster for “A Week with Sadi and Sepehri”

MMS/YAW