Armed Forces won’t let adventurists make mistake: Gen. Bagheri

TEHRAN — Iranian Armed Forces will not let the adventurists make any mistake against the Islamic Republic, says Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

In a message to Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on the occasion of Army Day on Friday, General Bagheri described Army Day as a turning point in the Army forces’ defending of Iran’s independence and territorial integrity.

On Thursday, Bagheri also said the Army has spared no efforts to protect people’s health amid the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting with General Mousavi, he praised the country’s Armed Forces for working sincerely on the front line against coronavirus, saying, “The Army has spared no efforts to protect people’s health and sanitation.”

Salami hails Army’s efforts

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami also on Thursday lauded efforts made by the Army to enhance the country’s military might and deterrence power.

In a message, General Salami congratulated the Iranian nation and the Armed Forces on the National Army Day, saying despite the enemy’s ongoing hostilities, the Army and the IRGC will not hesitate for a second to boost deterrence power and military strength.

He said the Army, in unity and cooperation with other branches of the Armed Forces, the IRGC in particular, has played a major role in safeguarding Iran’s independence and territorial integrity and countering enemies’ threats.

Army stands by people facing outbreak: Judiciary chief

Also, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that the Army stands by people and helps them resolve their problems in the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

“The Army and Armed Forces of the country stand by the people and take effective steps in solving their problems,” Raisi stated.

Unlike armies of other countries including the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and other regions, which kill innocent people, the Iranian Army and Armed Forces are standing by their people, especially in the current situation that the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus, he explained.

Raisi pointed to the vast measures taken by the Army in the fight against coronavirus in Iran, emphasizing that “from the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Iran’s Army set up convalescent centers and mobile hospitals and offered quality medical and treatment services to the corona-hit people.”

Zarif pays tribute to Army personnel for sacrifices

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also offered his congratulations to the Army commanders and forces.

In a message on Thursday night, Zarif paid tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the Army's personnel in the way of elevating Iran's name, protecting the country's security, and their recent unrelenting efforts to improve the health of Iranian people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in April 1979, in which he voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

This year, Iran has marked its annual National Army Day by replacing usual parades with a COVID-19 aid march of military vehicles designed and packed with supplies to help assist the country’s battle with the coronavirus.

