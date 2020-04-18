Historical Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran to be demarcated 

TEHRAN – Saint Sarkis Cathedral in downtown Tehran will be demarcated in the near future, Tehran’s deputy tourism chief Morteza Adibzadeh said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

The demarcation project aims at protecting the cathedral, which was added to the National Heritage List in February.

Built in 1970 by Iranian-Armenian architect Eugene Aftandilian, Saint Sarkis Cathedral is the largest church in Iran.

It was established by an Armenian benefactor in Iran, Markar Sarkissian, at his own expenses in memory of his wife, and was named after Saint Sarkis the Warrior.

Located on Karimkhan Zand Street, downtown Tehran, the church is considered as a symbol of Christianity in Tehran.

ABU/MG

