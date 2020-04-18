Iranian center to commemorate Persian poet Sadi

TEHRAN – The Center for the Study of Sadi will pay tribute to the Persian poet Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi in a weeklong program commencing today, just one day prior to Sadi Day.

The center will live stream music performances on the Instagram page of the center, which are scheduled to be held at the mausoleum of Sadi in Shiraz, the center announced on Saturday.

Seven stories, seven lyrics, seven lectures, seven compositions and seven calligraphy works will be uploaded during the program.

“Theme Trio”, a folktronica band comprised of various elements of folk music and electronica, will be presenting a music video on Sadi on their Instagram page, while a number of poets, writers and researchers will publish their works on Sadi on different national websites.

The program has been organized in collaboration with the Fars Department of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization and Shiraz Municipality.

The Book City Institute in Tehran and Center for the Study of Sadi also plan commemorate the Persian poets Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi and Sohrab Sepehri during a weeklong program entitled “A Week with Sadi and Sepehri”.

The program, which will be organized online, is scheduled to commence on Monday, which is Sadi Day as well as the 40th anniversary of the passing of Sepehri, one of Iran’s icons of Persian blank verse.

Photo: Mausoleum of Sadi in Shiraz.

RM/MMS/YAW