Over 70 sites in Isfahan inscribed as national heritage 

TEHRAN – Seventy one historical and natural sites in central province of Isfahan have been inscribed on the national heritage list during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), provincial tourism chief has said.

Besides thousands of intangible cultural heritage and natural sightseeing, over 22,000 historical and archaeological sites have been identified across the province, CHTN quoted Fereydoun Allahyari as saying on Monday.

Soaked in a rich history, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. Its profusion of tree-lined boulevards, Persian gardens, and important Islamic buildings gives it a visual appeal unmatched by any other Iranian city.

ABU/MG